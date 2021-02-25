‘Moby Doc’ About Electronic-Music Pioneer Acquired by Greenwich Entertainment

Greenwich Entertainment announced Thursday that it has picked up the rights to “Moby Doc,” a surrealist documentary from Rob Balver that follows the life and career of electronic music artist Moby.

Written, directed and edited by Balver, the film will be guided by narration from Moby himself as he recounts his rise from the underground punk scene to one of the most influential electronic artists ever, fighting addiction and becoming an activist for various social causes along the way. The film features interviews with David Lynch, David Bowie, and Shepard Fairey along with concert and archival footage.

“In making Moby Doc, Rob and I had two goals,” said Moby. “The first was to make a truly unique music film and the second was to make a film that’s unabashedly honest and vulnerable.”

'Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell' Film Review: Intimate Doc Recalls Both the Life and the Art of a Hip-Hop Legend

“Moby Doc” will be the latest in a series of music docs released by Greenwich, with past films including the Laurel Canyon folk music documentary “Echo In The Canyon” and “Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice.” The distributor also handled the release of the Oscar-winning 2018 documentary “Free Solo,” which captured Alex Honnold’s death-defying ascent up El Capitan in Yosemite National Park without any climbing gear.

Moby Doc was produced by Rob Bralver and Jeff Broadway with Moby as an executive producer and Marty Bales, Eric Harle, and Dave Tomberlin as co-producers. Greenwich’s Andy Bohn negotiated the deal with 30WEST on behalf of the filmmakers. The film will be released in theaters and on digital platforms on May 28.