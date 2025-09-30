Eric Stonestreet Playfully Jabs ‘Modern Family’ Fan Frenzy Over Reunion ‘Snubs’: ‘Are You All Fighting!?’

Eric Stonestreet poked fun at the “Modern Family” fans clamoring for a series reunion through a social media post from some of his co-stars.

After Stonestreet’s fellow “Modern Family” co-stars Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Julie Bowen and Ed O’Neil posted a picture to Instagram together with the caption “The Pritchetts Sept 27 2025” the actor could not help but leave a comment.

“Where is Sofia? Where is Ty? Did he die again!?” Stonestreet wrote. “Where is Arial? Sarah! Rico!? Nolan!?! Aubrey?! Is there drama behind the scenes? Are you all fighting!? Do you hate each other now? Wait. Where am I!? Why am I not there!? Did I snub you!? Did you snub me!? There MUST be SOMETHING going on!”

Stonestreet played Cameron Tucker on the show – who was married to Ferguson’s character Mitchell Pritchett. The two starred in the series alongside just about everyone Stonestreet mentioned in his Instagram comment.

The joke was born from a long desire of fans wanting a reunion to the long-running ABC comedy. Some of that fervor came from rumors sparked last year by Ferguson after he posted a photo from what was a recreated set from the show. It ended up being for a commercial but it made people ready for the real deal.

“That was on the set, and yes, we’re doing a sequel,” Ferguson joked on The Talk after it happened. “I’m just kidding. I know, it’s something I can’t really talk about, isn’t that annoying? I know. I was on the set with some of my castmates. It’s not a reboot … is it a movie? I don’t know.”

Reunions and revivals have become quite a norm in the last few years. Most recently, ABC announced that “Scrubs” was coming back for a reboot in 2026. Most of the OGs are set to return, including Zach Braff, Donald Faison, Sarah Chalke, Judy Reyes and John C. McGinley.

“The gang is back together for the first ‘Scrubs’ table read,” the network posted on Instagram. “Here we go!”