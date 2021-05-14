‘Younger’ Star Molly Bernard on Breaking Into Acting and Making Friends With Rejection (Video)

It’s many a young woman’s dream — to make it in Hollywood as an actress.

Bernard was fortunate to come from an acting family — her grandfather co-founded and co-ran the Strasberg Institute with famed director/acting coach Lee Strasberg. Despite her upbringing, Bernard decided to go to acting school, which she knows is a conundrum for many. She weighs in on the pros and cons of top programs.

As for auditions, “you gonna get the part or you’re not,” she said matter-of-factly during a Thursday workshop at TheWrap’s BE Conference. “Rejection is part of this job. It’s a crucial part. You have to make friends with it.”

Bernard gives tips on how to present yourself in auditions (and especially call-backs in front of directors) and also how to be open to taking notes and changing. Plus, she offers weighs in on how actors should present themselves on social media.

Check out a preview of Bernard’s BE Conference 2021 workshop above and upgrade here for full access to 16 more workshops that will help you shape and reach your personal and professional goals. Use the code “BEVIP” to receive 50% off.

About BE Conference

The BE Conference is comprised of three days of mentorship, education and career-building workshops by the most influential women in media and entertainment, WrapWomen. For more information visit: https://www.thewrap.com/be-conference-2021/