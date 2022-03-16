Joanna Gold (Vanessa Bayer) lands her dream job of being a shopping channel host like her idol Jackie (Molly Shannon), but has to resort to a big lie — she has cancer! — to avoid being fired in the official trailer for “I Love That For You,” which Showtime released on Wednesday.

Joanna did have cancer as a child but is now cancer-free, a fact that’s sure to come out eventually in this half-hour comedy, which is based on Bayer’s own battle with childhood leukemia. She executive produces and stars, along with fellow “Saturday Night Live” alum Shannon and Jenifer Lewis of “Black-ish,” who plays the stern, disapproving founder and CEO of the popular home shopping channel.

The series will premiere on Friday, April 29 on streaming and on-demand for all Showtime subscribers, before making its on-air debut on Sunday, May 1 at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT. The eight-episode season will continue to drop a new episode every Friday via streaming and on-demand before airing on Sunday night.

Additional series regulars include Paul James as Jordan, a charming but dry stage manager; Ayden Mayeri as Beth Ann, an ambitious insecure host; Matt Rogers as Darcy, the ingratiating right-hand man to Patricia; and Punam Patel as Beena, an offbeat backstage producer. Johnno Wilson guest stars as Perry, host of a popular cooking show.

“I Love That For You” is co-created and executive produced by Bayer and Jeremy Beiler. Jessi Klein will serve as showrunner and executive producer along with Michael Showalter. Megan Ellison and Sue Naegle of Annapurna, Jordana Mollick of Semi-Formal and Allyce Ozarski also serve as executive producers.