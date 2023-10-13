‘Monarch: Legacy of Monsters’ Trailer Brings Godzilla-Sized Mayhem to the Small Screen (Video)

With “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters,” the new series from Apple TV+ and Legendary, Godzilla makes his live-action television series debut. And the new trailer, which played at New York Comic Book, gives you a fuller sense of the immense scale of this new show. Watch it above.

The series is set in several time periods, with the main thrust of the show happening in the aftermath of 2014’s “Godzilla” movie and the attack on San Francisco (known, canonically, as G-Day). That’s when a small group of young people (Anna Sawai, Ren Watabe, Kiersey Clemons) brought together by fate, team up with a hardened former Monarch official (Kurt Russell) to get to the truth about Monarch, the mysterious organization that has been tracking these giant monsters.

There’s another storyline set in the 1950’s that follows a younger version of Russell’s character (now played by his son, Wyatt Russell) in the early days of Monarch and their dealings with Godzilla. And there are some other timelines in there as well, as is teased in the preview (like one set on Skull Island with John Goodman), giving the series a truly epic scope.

“Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” continues the MonsterVerse established in 2014 with “Godzilla” and continued with several feature films – 2017’s “Kong: Skull Island,” 2019’s “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” and 2021’s “Godzilla vs. Kong.” (The next feature film is “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire,” out in 2024.) This is not only the first MonsterVerse series but also the first live-action Godzilla series, after two short-lived animated series (1978’s “Godzilla” and 1998’s “Godzilla: The Series”). Talk about a big deal.

The 10-episode series begins streaming Nov. 17 on Apple TV+, with two episodes (both directed by “WandaVision” director Matt Shakman), followed by new episodes every week through Jan. 12, 2024.