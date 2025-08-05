Mondo Debuts Epic ‘Masters of the Universe’ She-Ra Figures

She-Ra is ready to make her debut.

Mondo, the fan-favorite division of Funko that makes your favorite posters, vinyl albums and collectibles, has, for the past few years, put out a truly dizzying array of “He-Man and the Masters of the Universe” figures – including designing an entirely new character that is now part of the official lore (Scare-Mare).

And now they are adding the Princess of Power to the line-up. That’s right, She-Ra and her magical Pegasus Swift Wind are joining the collection, in time for her 40th anniversary.

The figures have recently been displayed, including at San Diego Comic-Con just a couple of weeks ago, and TheWrap spoke to Hector Arce, Senior Director, Creative and Product Development at Mondo, about the stunning figures, which are available to purchase right now from the official Mondo site. You can grab them individually or in a special set.

Mondo

Last year, Mondo created a new He-Man Universe horse in Scare-Mare. What is it about giant horse figures that is so much fun?

It’s not just that giant horse figures are awesome and fun — it’s that we create some badass fantasy horses loaded with amazing accessories, detailed armor, and tons of fan service. That’s what makes them so much fun to design and bring to life. We’re always pushing ourselves here at Mondo, trying to come up with things others haven’t dared to do. We’ve built a reputation for going where others won’t when it comes to figures, and a Swift Wind of this size and level of detail has never been released before. That makes it really special — and that’s what drives us to keep taking these kinds of big swings.

What has the response been like since displaying the figure at your convention booths?

The response has been incredible. The best part of showing our figures at conventions like SDCC is seeing people’s reactions in person. Our photos are great, but experiencing the product up close is something else entirely especially for something as big and detailed as Swift Wind. It’s so important to let fans see it in all its glory!

Do you have a favorite aspect of this particular figure?

Absolutely—it’s got to be the wings and the armor design. Emiliano Santalucia, our go-to concept artist for everything MOTU and She-Ra, did an incredible job elevating Swift Wind’s armor with rich, detailed embellishments. And those wings—they turned out amazing. For something this big, the sculpt work by May Thamtarana and the paint by Mark Bristow really brought it all together. It was such a great team effort.

What has been the most rewarding aspect of this license?

Working with our friends at Mattel has been incredible. The trust they’ve shown in us with our interpretations of these iconic characters has been one of the best parts of this journey. But honestly, it’s the fans. Seeing how they respond to our designs, how supportive and enthusiastic they are—it’s been the most rewarding part by far. Masters of the Universe and She-Ra: Princess of Power are such iconic properties, and just getting the chance to play in this amazing sandbox is a huge privilege.

Obviously a giant Pegasus figure is a real achievement. What’s the next mountain you want to climb – either with the “He-Man”/”She-Ra” license or with one of your other figures?

Like I mentioned, we love taking big swings here at Mondo—the bigger, the better. I really think the sky’s the limit when it comes to the crazy ideas we’re dreaming up next. We’ve already done some gnarly figures, and we’re always scheming how to top ourselves. So yeah, we’re already climbing multiple mountains you could say — and we’re looking forward to folks seeing what we’ve been working on soon to come!