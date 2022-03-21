Álex Pina is going underground for his next Netflix project.

The streamer announced Monday that the “Money Heist” creator is developing a series based on a Spanish newspaper article published last year about an increase in the number of bunkers purchased post-pandemic.

Of the article, Pina said:

Some of the new shelters that were being built were luxury homes in the subsoil. Up to 15 floors down, with exclusive services such as cinema, pool, spa, gym and common gardens. With water and food to survive more than five years. An underground community for 75 people. And then we thought about what life would be like there. Social, family and romantic relationships, in an underground shelter to which they had hastily and exclusively fled.

The series, which is still untitled, will be Pina’s fourth with Netflix. His previous projects are “Sky Rojo,” “White Lines,” and “Money Heist” (known in Spain as “La Casa de Papel) — which Netflix says is one of its most viewed.

Ahead of final episodes of the popular Spanish series last year, Netflix also ordered a spinoff centered on Pedro Alonso’s character Berlin.

“The continued partnership with Netflix is proof of prolific years together in which we have produced seven seasons of three different series,” Pina said in a statement. “Risky and different projects, which have been written with total freedom. This new stage is an extension of trust as we stand alongside some of the most important creators of contemporary fiction and bridge the gaps that have existed until very recently between North America and the rest of the world. It continues to show Netflix’s commitment to local talent wherever they are.”

In a statement of his own, Diego Ávalos, Vice President of Content in Spain and Portugal of Netflix, said: “We are looking forward to continue working with Álex Pina and his team. Pina is an innovative and creative storyteller who has inspired fans and aspiring creators around the world. After the great adventure that has been ‘Money Heist,’ we are very excited to remain a home for him, Vancouver and all the stories that are to come.”