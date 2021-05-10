Grammy-winning R&B singer Monica is hosting a new true crime series for VH1 titled “Infamy: When Fame Turns Deadly,” TheWrap has learned exclusively.

The eight-episode series “explores celebrity cases where notoriety and fame turn fatal,” according to the network’s description. “Each episode unravels the mystery and the motives behind the crimes, revealing a dark side to being in the public eye when betrayal, jealousy and greed lead to tragedy.” Watch a teaser for the series above.

The cases covered on the first season include the murder of NBA player Lorenzen Wright and the investigation of his shocking death; hip-hop artist on the rise Young Greatness, who was gunned down under mysterious circumstances in his hometown of New Orleans; a runway model found dead at the bottom of a swimming pool; and a popular Chicago radio personality targeted “by someone nobody could expect.”

The series joins an unscripted lineup at VH1 which includes the “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” “Love & Hip-Hop” and “Black Ink Crew” franchises and Nick Cannon’s “Wild ‘n Out.” The cable network will pair the show with “Cartel Crew” on Monday nights beginning June 7.

It is produced by Emre Sahin, Sarah Wetherbee and Kelly McPherson’s Karga Seven Pictures, the company behind MTV’s recent “True Life: Crime” and a variety of other true-crime and unscripted projects for Discovery, Nat Geo, A&E and others.