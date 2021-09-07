Monica Lewinsky Says She Doesn’t Need a Bill Clinton Apology But ‘He Should Want’ To (Video)

Monica Lewinsky said Tuesday that while she no longer feels she needs an apology from former president Bill Clinton, “he should want” to give her one.

During an appearance on NBC’s “Today,” Lewinsky was asked whether she wants Clinton to see FX’s “Impeachment: American Crime Story,” which she’s producing.

Lewinsky, who was 24 when the news broke that she had had an affair with Clinton that began when she was an intern in the White House, hesitated, telling Savannah Guthrie, “I don’t even know how to really answer that.”

Guthrie moved on, asking if she would want to speak to Clinton or receive an apology from him.

“There was a long period before my life changed in the last six or seven years where I felt a lot in terms of there not being this resolution. I’m very grateful that I don’t have that feeling anymore. I don’t need it,” she replied. “He should want to apologize in the same way I want to apologize any chance I get to people my actions have hurt.”

The anti-bullying advocate discussed her dual role of produce and subject in the FX series, which premieres Tuesday night, noting she doesn’t recommend anyone watch a dramatized version of their 20s, “especially in this instance where the truth really was stranger than fiction.”

She found herself, she said, willing the on-screen version of herself (played by Beanie Feldstein), “Don’t smile back. Don’t talk to her. Don’t confess. Don’t do this. Don’t do that. Don’t make bad decisions.”

Ultimately, though, she chose to allow the show to include scenes that were difficult for her to watch — like the moment when she flashed her thong at the then-president — because “the credibility of the show would have been significantly affected” if she’d disallowed them.

Watch below, via NBC.