Milla Jovovich, we’re gonna need a bigger fire sword. The gigantic dragons and demon spawn-looking beasts in Paul W.S. Anderson’s “Monster Hunter” are gigantic and ready to go down.

The first trailer for “Monster Hunter,” which is based on the popular video game franchise, looks in some ways like one big long boss fight. Jovovich plays a human military commander whose team is teleported to an exotic planet overrun by all sorts of hellish creatures, and their only goal is to figure out how to get back home and close the portal gate from the other side.

“So what, are we like ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ now,” one of the soldiers says as they stare down a monster that looks like a cross between a scorpion and rhino that’s just crawled out from underneath a sand dune. “This is officially above my pay grade,” another wise-cracking soldier says.

Jovovich leads a cast that also includes Tony Jaa, Tip ‘T.I.’ Harris, Meagan Good, Diego Boneta, Josh Helman, Jin Au-Yeung and Ron Perlman. But the special effects on display are the real stars here, and “Monster Hunter” should be another film for fans of not just the “Monster Hunter” video games, but especially Anderson and Jovovich’s “Resident Evil” series.

“Monster Hunter” will hit theaters on December 30 from Sony’s Screen Gems, right around the time that the Playstation 5 becomes available in stores.

Check out the first full trailer for “Monster Hunter” above.