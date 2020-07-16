The Diesel Brothers are set to host a new special for Discovery next month in which six monster truck drivers will attempt to set seven new Guinness World Records, including stunts like highest ramp jump, most consecutive donuts and longest wheelie.

Titled “Diesel Brothers: Monster Jam Breaking World Records,” the special will feature Heavy D and Diesel Dave, along with TV personality Chris Jacobs, providing play-by-play and color commentary as six drivers from the motorsport company Monster Jam attempt the seven different stunts. The duo will also go head-to-head in a “Diesel Brothers style” drag race.

The special is set to air on the network on Saturday, Aug. 8 leading into the start of “Shark Week” the following day.

“What better way to get ready for Shark Week than an adrenaline filled event,” said Discovery Chief Brand Officer Nancy Daniels in a statement. “From trucks flying through the air to Air Jaws, we will kick off this highly anticipated week with audiences cheering from their couches!”

Here are the seven records that will be attempted:

Adam and Krysten Anderson from the “First Family of Monster Jam,” will each be behind the wheel to attempt a world record. Adam hopes to smash the record for most monster trucks (8) jumped by a monster truck. He will be attempting the challenge in Megalodon®. Younger sister Krysten looks to break that glass ceiling by taking the title for the highest ramp jump in Grave Digger®. During MONSTER JUMP LIVE last year, Todd LeDuc successfully completed a gravity defying forward momentum back flip. This August, he ups the ante by attempting the first-ever forward momentum double back flip while driving a monster truck.

Other drivers featured include Bryce Kenny, who attempts to break the record for the fastest speed ever recorded in the Great Clips Mohawk Warrior® Monster Jam truck; Bari Musawwir, who will hop in Zombie™ with the hopes of crushing the title for the most consecutive donut revolutions in a monster truck and the most number of donuts in a monster truck in 1 min. And Tom Meents, who has his eyes set to break the Guinness World Record for the longest nose wheelie in Max-D™.

The special is produced for Discovery Channel by Magilla Entertainment in association with Feld Entertainment. Matthew Ostrom, Laura Palumbo Johnson, Jason Fox and Pete Delasho executive produce for Magilla. For Feld Entertainment, executive producers are Kenneth Feld and Juliette Feld Grossman.

Discovery’s Kyle Wheeler and Bill Howard are also executive producers, and Olivia Ghersen and Paola Espinosa serve as associate producers.