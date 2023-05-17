Montana TikTok Ban Signed Into Law

TikTok is officially verboten in Montana. On Tuesday Gov. Greg Gianforte signed into law a full ban of the Chinese-owned app within the state’s borders

“To protect Montanans’ personal and private data from the Chinese Communist Party, I have banned TikTok in Montana.protect Montanans’ personal and private data from the Chinese Communist Party,” Gianforte declared on Twitter shortly after.

In practical terms, it means mobile app stores such as Google Play and iTunes won’t be allowed to offer TikTok to Montana residents.

It becomes active on January 1, 2024, and Montana is threatening fines against TikTok and parent company ByteDance should the app attempt to violate or subvert the ban. TikTok is already banned on Montana government devices.

With that being said, enforcing the ban will be challenging. Assuming the major players, Google and Apple, comply and restrict Montana residents’ access to TikTok on the Google Play and iTunes stores, there wouldn’t be much stopping those on the borders of Montana from simply hopping state lines to download it. And tracking usage within the state is tricky business as well. Factor in VPN usage and all the usual trickery many people already use to get around easily dodged software restrictions and the state is in for a heck of a time trying to truly put the kibosh on TikTok usage.

While the Montana legislature passed the ban in April, governor Gianforte signing it into law makes it real. What other states follow suit remains to be seen. To note: Entire countries, such as India, have also banned the app based on similar China-related privacy concerns.