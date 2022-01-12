Dodgers Star Mookie Betts Signs Production Deal With Propagate

Los Angeles Dodgers star outfielder Mookie Betts has become the latest athlete to step into Hollywood, signing a multimedia production deal with Ben Silverman and Howard T. Owens’ Propagate.



The deal will see Propagate develop films, scripted and unscripted TV shows and podcasts with One Media/Marketing Group, the company Betts co-owns with Derrick Phillips, Cam Lewis and Jeff Mason. Betts will be an executive producer on these projects, as well as on projects being developed by OMG with producers from multiple genres, including scripted, reality, unscripted and comedy genres, over the course of the coming year.

“I am excited about the opportunity to partner with Propagate to not only create fresh, uplifting and inspiring content, but to also give opportunities to other aspiring creatives,” Betts said in a statement.

“Mookie Betts is a man of many talents – an All Star baseball player who’s been part of multiple World Series Championship teams, a professional ten-pin bowler, and now a content producer. We are thrilled to partner with Mookie and the OMG team and can’t wait to get started on the projects we have in development,” said Silverman and Owens.

“OMG is thrilled to be partnered with the talented team at Propagate. As a cultural movement, OMG is a platform designed to create compelling stories across multiple genres to help convey human similarities that we all experience; the struggle and pain of life, as well as that of love and family. As a business platform, our mission is to inspire raw, authentic emotions and experiences in all that we do through filmmaking, marketing, branding, entertainment and partnership,” said Lewis.



Betts is a two-time World Series champion, having won with the Boston Red Sox in 2018 and with the Dodgers in 2020. In 2018, he also became the first baseball player in history to win the World Series, season batting title, Gold Glove, Silver Slugger, and league MVP in the same year. He is also a professional bowler signed with the PBA, having bowled a perfect game at the World Series of Bowling in 2017.

Propagate was founded in 2015 and has developed multiple TV and streaming shows including Netflix’s “Untold” and Fox’s “Our Kind of People.” The studio is also developing a revival of “Zorro” for The CW with Robert and Rebecca Rodriguez that will feature a woman playing the rogue swordsman.