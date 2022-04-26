For as confused as audiences were after episode four of Marvel’s “Moon Knight,” now streaming on Disney+, the cast was just as shaken. Series star May Calamawy, who plays Layla El-Faouly, actually thought she hadn’t been given her entire script for the episode.

In the closing minutes of “The Tomb,” Marc (Oscar Isaac) is shot and suddenly, he and the viewers are transported to what appears to be a mental health facility, in which Marc and Layla are both patients, Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke) is running the place, and Marc seems to have concocted his entire reality — and both his personalities — based on an old Indiana Jones-ish film. March even comes face to face with Steven, each in their own separate bodies. Absolutely none of it makes sense, and that’s where the episode leaves us.

“Oh, I was so confused. And I felt that something was missing,” Calamawy told TheWrap. “I called up my manager and I was like, ‘I don’t really understand.’ And she explained it to me. I was like, ‘Oh my god, I don’t know how — people are gonna go crazy.’ What a jump and what a twist. And that’s why four has been my favorite episode, because I just love anything that’s unpredictable. And I feel like four, it gives us that.”

You can watch TheWrap’s full interview with May Calamawy in the video above.

Even knowing what’s coming in episodes five and six — which Calamawy promises are both “special” — episode four remains her favorite. That said, Calamawy also promises that “there are answers that will be coming up” to help with getting closure on the events of episode four; lest we forget, Layla did just find out that Marc essentially led her father to his death.

“Layla is such a mystery in many ways. And I know that a lot will be kept to mystery throughout the season, hopefully to expand on later, who knows?” Calamawy teased. “But with [her] father specifically, I can’t give any spoilers.”

Then of course, there’s the possibility of a third personality showing up with Marc and Steven. Thanks to second sarcophagus in the final scenes of episode 4, fans are heavily speculating that Jake Lockley’s, Moon Knight’s third personality in the comics, is going to show up imminently.

And if he does, that complicates Layla’s love life even further. But Calamawy thinks she might be able to make it work, depending on how Jake compares to Marc and Steven.

“You know, at this point, I think it really depends on who that other person is. Because Steven was a very refreshing addition, you know? And I think it’s easy to see why she falls for him and cares so deeply about him. It’s a question. It’s just a basic question of like, to anyone I mean, it depends who that third person is.”