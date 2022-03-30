The first episode of “Moon Knight” has arrived, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe has somehow gotten stranger.

The series, based on the Marvel Comics run of the same name, follows Steven Grant (Oscar Isaac), a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector (also Isaac). As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.

Throughout the show’s first episode, there is a voice calling to Steven, and towards the end of the episode we see who it is: the Egyptian god Khonshu. This god bestowed its powers upon Marc to fight evil, but Steven struggles to come to terms with who this is, what these powers are, and what it all means.

Getty Images

Those who didn’t stick through the credits may be wondering, who’s the voice of Khonshu in the show? That would be F. Murray Abraham, the Oscar-winning actor whose roles range from “Scarface” to “Amadeus” to “The Grand Budapest Hotel” to “Homeland.” Most recently, Abraham plays C.W. Longbottom on the Apple TV+ comedy series “Mythic Quest.”

Khonshu plays a larger role in the series as the episodes progress, but through a (truly terrifying) CG creation voiced by Abraham.

This Oscar-winning actor only adds to the prestige of the current ensemble that includes Abraham’s “Inside Llewyn Davis” co-star Oscar Isaac and Oscar-nominated performer Ethan Hawke, who plays the villain Arthur Harrow who has a grudge against Khonshu.

This isn’t Abraham’s first notable voice role, as he lent his pipes to the villain of “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World,” Grimmel the Grisly.

New episodes of “Moon Knight” are released every Wednesday on Disney+. The first season consists of six episodes in total.