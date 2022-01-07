winter studio release delay

"Uncharted," "Death on the Nile," "Scream" (Universal; Twentieth Century; Paramount)

Why Studios Are Sticking to Winter Theatrical Releases Despite Omicron Surge, Sony’s ‘Morbius’ Delay

by | January 7, 2022 @ 11:10 AM

Paramount and Disney say they are keeping their early-year release dates

Earlier this week, Sony moved its Jared Leto-led “Spider-Man” spinoff “Morbius” back from late January to April 1 in the face of the Omicron variant surge — but unlike in the past, that move hasn’t signaled a domino-effect of postponements from other studios.

Reps for Paramount and Disney tell TheWrap that their own early-year theatrical releases are staying put, including Paramount’s “Scream” reboot (January 14) and “Jackass Forever” (February 4) as well as Disney 20th Century’s “Death on the Nile” (February 11).

Last summer, the rise of the Delta variant triggered several shifts in the release calendar, including a pushback of Sony’s “Venom: There Will Be Carnage” from September to October and Paramount’s big move of “Top Gun: Maverick” from November 2021 to Memorial Day weekend 2022. So what’s different this time?

For Sony, there’s a much greater investment in “Morbius” than other January and February films. Not only does the film have a much higher production and marketing budget, but the studio hopes to grow “Morbius” and Leto’s vampire antihero into the next “Venom” as it develops films based on the “Spider-Man” villains to which it holds the rights. Another spinoff film based on Kraven the Hunter is also in the works.

winter studio release delay
Also Read:
Sony Struck Box Office Gold With Spider-Man in 2021 – But Not Much Else

Interestingly, though, the Culver City-based studio is — for the moment — sticking with a February 18 release for “Uncharted,” a pricey action film based on the hit video game that’s seen as a potential new franchise for “Spider-Man” star Tom Holland.

Become a member to read more.

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jeremyfuster

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

joe millioniare: for richer or poorer

Fox’s New ‘Joe Millionaire’ Premiere Is More ‘Poorer’ Than ‘Richer’ in Ratings
disney box office 2021

Inside Disney’s Wild 2021 Box Office: Hybrid Releases, New Marvel Heroes and ScarJo Feud

How Valuable Is The CW in the Streaming Era? | Analysis
Good Sam

Ratings: ‘Good Sam’ Has a Pretty Bad Debut on CBS
sony box office 2021

Sony Struck Box Office Gold With Spider-Man in 2021 – But Not Much Else
the-book-of-boba-fett-temuera-morrison-ming-na-wen-image

‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Crashes Onto This Week’s List of In-Demand New Shows
jason kilar warnermedia

Streaming Is a ‘3-Horse Race’ Among Netflix, Disney+ and HBO Max, WarnerMedia Boss Says
fox news the five

Fox News’ ‘The Five’ Tops in Total Viewers for Q4 – a First for a Non-Primetime Cable News Show
paramount box office 2021

Inside Paramount’s Quiet Place at the Box Office, Sidelined in Hopes of a 2022 Rebound
universal box office 2021

How Universal Mined Sequels and Flexibility on Streaming to Survive at 2021 Box Office
The Cleaning Lady - Fox

Ratings: Fox’s ‘The Cleaning Lady’ Cleans Up With Series Premiere