Ratings: Morena Baccarin’s ‘The Endgame’ Debuts on NBC to 3.2 Million Viewers

by | February 22, 2022 @ 10:28 AM

NBC also launched ”AGT: Extreme,“ which earned the highest rating of the night among adults 18-49

NBC’s “America’s Got Talent: Extreme” series premiere was primetime’s highest rated show on Monday, but Fox’s “911: Lone Star” episode was the evening’s most-watched.

Following the “AGT” spinoff, NBC debuted Morena Baccarin and Ryan Michelle Bathe’s “The Endgame” at 10 p.m. The drama’s 3.2 million total viewers made it the fourth most-watched show of the night.

