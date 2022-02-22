NBC also launched ”AGT: Extreme,“ which earned the highest rating of the night among adults 18-49

Following the “AGT” spinoff, NBC debuted Morena Baccarin and Ryan Michelle Bathe’s “The Endgame” at 10 p.m. The drama’s 3.2 million total viewers made it the fourth most-watched show of the night.

NBC’s “America’s Got Talent: Extreme” series premiere was primetime’s highest rated show on Monday, but Fox’s “911: Lone Star” episode was the evening’s most-watched.

Continuing the post-Beijing Olympics launch trend, The CW premiered “All American” spinoff, “All American: Homecoming,” to 470,000 total viewers. The O.G. “All American” also aired Monday night, doubling its spinoff’s rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

NBC was first in ratings with a 0.6 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 4 million, according to preliminary numbers. The “America’s Got Talent: Extreme” series premiere scored a 0.7 rating and 4.3 million total viewers from 8 to 10 p.m. At 10 p.m., the debut of “The Endgame” had a 0.4 rating and 3.2 million total viewers.

Fox and ABC tied for second in ratings, both with a 0.5. Fox was second in total viewers with 3.9 million, while ABC was third with 2.74 million.

For Fox, “911: Lone Star” at 8 p.m. averaged a 0.5 rating and 4.9 million total viewers. At 9 p.m., “The Cleaning Lady” got a 0.4 rating and 3 million viewers.

On ABC, “The Bachelor” from 8 to 10 p.m. posted a 0.6 rating and 3.3 million total viewers. “Promised Land” at 10 p.m. settled for a 0.2 rating and 1.6 million total viewers.

CBS came in fourth in ratings with a 0.4 and in total viewers with 2.72 million. Following reruns of “The Neighborhood” and “Bob Hearts Abishola,” CBS’ “Celebrity Big Brother” garnered a 0.4 rating and 2.4 million total viewers from 9 to 11 p.m. “Big Brother” was coded as a special.

The CW was fifth in ratings with a 0.2 and in total viewers with 573,000. On the CW, the “All American” winter premiere at 8 p.m. had a 0.2 rating and 677,000 total viewers. At 9 p.m., the spinoff “All American: Homecoming” debuted to a 0.1 rating and 470,000 total viewers.

We do not have early Nielsen numbers for Spanish-language broadcast networks Univision and Telemundo.