Nicole Kidman wasn’t going to receive the AFI Lifetime Achievement Award without there being some reference to her ubiquitous AMC commercials that run before every AMC Screening, and as it turned out, it was fellow Oscar winner Morgan Freeman who recreated one of those ads to honor her.

As the ceremony began at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Kidman and the rest of the attendees were treated to the “Shawshank Redemption” star tweaking the lines heard by millions of moviegoers over the past two years — not in praise of a theater chain, but of an actress who makes movies better.



“She takes us somewhere we’ve never been before. Not just entertained, but somehow reborn,” Freeman intoned. “Somehow, she makes heartbreak feel good in a place like this.”

Haha!! Morgan Freeman recreates Nicole Kidman’s iconic AMC Commercial as a tribute to her for induction into to AFI. Brilliant & Respectful Spoof 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/DknJJUTwzS — Andy Signore (@andysignore) April 28, 2024

Freeman later took to the stage and praised Kidman’s long filmography, most notably “Moulin Rouge,” which he called his favorite — and even sang a little bit from that 2001 musical.

Kidman earned her first Oscar nomination for “Moulin Rouge,” and a year later got her name called at the Academy Awards for her leading role in Stephen Daldry’s “The Hours,” which she starred in alongside Meryl Streep and Julianne Moore. In the years since, Kidman has earned three more nominations for her work in “Rabbit Hole,” “Lion” and for playing Lucille Ball in Aaron Sorkin’s “Being the Ricardos.”

Beyond the Oscars, Kidman has had acclaimed roles in films like “Eyes Wide Shut,” “The Others” and “The Killing of a Sacred Deer.” She also hasn’t shied away from the world of blockbusters in films including “Paddington” and “Aquaman.” She’s the first Australian actor to receive the AFI Lifetime Achievement Award and received congratulations from her countrymen Russell Crowe, Hugh Jackman and Cate Blanchett.

Kidman was also honored by her husband and country music star Keith Urban, who thanked her for sticking by him as he dealt with substance abuse shortly after their marriage in 2006.

“Four months into our marriage, I’m in rehab for three months,” Urban said. “Nic pushed through every negative voice, I’m sure even some of her own, and she chose love. And here we are 18 years later.”

During her speech, Kidman thanked all of her cinematic collaborators over the decades — particularly those who have died, including “Eyes Wide Shut” director Stanley Kubrick and “Cold Mountain” director Anthony Minghella.

“It is a privilege to make films. And glorious to have made films and television with these storytellers who allowed me to run wild and be free and play all of these unconventional women,” Kidman said. “Thank you for making me better at my craft and giving me a place, however temporary, in this world. Thank you for inviting me into your movie families. Thank you for my childhood dream that became a reality.”