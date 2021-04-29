Morgan Wallen Not Invited to Billboard Music Awards Due to ‘Recent Conduct’

Morgan Wallen has been nominated for six 2021 Billboard Music Awards, but you won’t see him on the telecast.

“Morgan Wallen is a finalist this year based on charting,” producers said on Thursday. “As his recent conduct does not align with our core values, we will not be including him on the show in any capacity (performing, presenting, accepting).”

In February, Wallen faced backlash after a video was released in which he was recorded using the N-word. At the time, Wallen issued a brief apology, expressing his regret at using the word, and encouraged his fans not to defend him.

“I’m embarrassed and sorry. I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back. There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever,” Wallen said in a statement provided to TMZ, which first published the video. “I want to sincerely apologize for using the word. I promise to do better.”

On April 13, Wallen took to Twitter to post pictures of an update to his Summer performance schedule, along with a new, handwritten apology.

“I’ve made some mistakes, I’m figuring those out, and I apologized because I was truly sorry and have been making my amends,” Wallen wrote. “I wanted to let you guys know that I’ve taken a couple months away and feel like I’ve really worked on myself. I’m proud of the work I’ve put in, and in many ways thankful to have had the time to do it.”

At the end of the note, Wallen noted that he will be taking more time to focus on himself, and as such, will not be performing his scheduled tour dates this Summer.



“It is heartening and encouraging to hear that Morgan is taking steps in his anti-racist journey and starting to do some meaningful work,” producers of the Billboard Music Awards said. “We plan to evaluate his progress and will consider his participation in future shows.”