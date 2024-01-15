The 2024 election officially gets underway this week, with Iowa’s caucus happening on Monday night. And, though the hosts of “Morning Joe” suspect the state will go with Donald Trump, Rev. Al Sharpton still feels confident that the country won’t choose to elect “an indicted charlatan.”

As the MSNBC hosts discussed what is likely to happen in the caucus, and wondered who between Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley will finish in second place for the Republican party, Sharpton admitted that he’s still hopeful that Trump doesn’t have as tight a grip on things as people think.

“I think that with all of the high numbers we see in the polling of Donald Trump, I think that, ultimately, Donald Trump loses,” Sharpton said. “I really believe that this country will not have someone that is an indicted charlatan. And who we know has served this country already, four years, and look what happened.”

Sharpton referenced Trump’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, among other examples, arguing that voters will remember all of that.

“I really don’t think that most Americans are gonna go there,” he continued. “I think a lot of his cult followers will always affirm their cult status, but I think at the end, good reasoning will take place.”

Elsewhere in the day’s episode, host Joe Scarborough wondered if Nikki Haley might do better in Iowa than people think, solely because her voters are “more anti-Trump than pro-Nikki Haley.

