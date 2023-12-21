While many Democrats are rejoicing after the Colorado’s state supreme court kicked Donald Trump off the ballot, former Missouri Senator Claire McCaskill cautioned the decision “really helps” the former President.

“As somebody who is a politician, I think it’s a real bad decision because I think it really helps Donald Trump and I don’t like anything that helps Donald Trump,” McCaskill said on Thursday’s “Morning Joe.” “I find myself in the weird position of agreeing with Bill Barr in terms of it helping him. I think it does help him.”

McCaskill added that in a perfect world, she would prefer the Supreme Court put Trump back on the ballot and he would subsequently “be defeated soundly.” “That’s what I want in my Christmas stocking this year,” she said.

“Morning Joe” columnist Mike Barnicle echoed McCaskill’s observation, noting that the decision will be viewed as a “massive ‘Get Out The Vote’ rally” for Trump with Trump supporters feeling “more fevered about supporting him.”

“The way to defeat him, the way to put him away for good, is to vote him out by going to the polls in November where he will presumably be on the ballot nationwide because he will presumably be the Republican nominee for President and to vote him out, to end it, to finish it,” Barnicle said. “Why this hasn’t happened before is an eternal question that I think a lot of people wrestle with — why nobody has ever called him to account for anything, not just during his presidency, but over the last 40 years of business and politics.”

McCaskill also shared her contrasting perspective from her background as a lawyer, admitting “there’s a real strong case for the Supreme Court to agree with Colorado.”

“The lawyer says ‘this is pretty obvious,’ especially to a Supreme Court who’s so fixated on textualism and originalism because what the language is — if you put it in context of when it was written and what it was written about — this is a tough one for the Supreme Court to abandon their two pillars that they claim to be making all their decisions around,” she said.