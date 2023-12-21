As Texas’ lieutenant governor attempts to get Joe Biden thrown off of the ballot in retaliation for Donald Trump being scratched off in Colorado, Seth Meyers joked Biden couldn’t win Texas – even if he wore a “rhinestone belt.”

“Joe Biden could wear a rhinestone belt, snakeskin boots while throwing a Super Bowl-winning touchdown pass for the Cowboys, and he still wouldn’t win the state of Texas,” Meyers said during Wednesday’s edition of “Late Night with Seth Meyers.”

After Trump was removed from the Colorado 2024 Republican primary ballot in a state supreme court decision revealed Tuesday, Texas politician Dan Patrick threatened his state could do the same to Biden “for the crime of being Joe Biden,” according to Meyers.

“Seeing what happened in Colorado tonight, Laura, makes me think — except we believe in democracy in Texas — maybe we should take Joe Biden off the ballot in Texas for allowing eight million people to cross the border since he’s been president,” Patrick said while appearing on Fox News.

“I’m sure Joe Biden is terrified, now he has no shot to win in Texas?” Meyers said. “Honestly, I’d love if you could take him off the ballot there so we don’t have to get our hopes up like we do every year.”

Meyers joked that Biden should also be removed from the ballot in Florida to do Democrats a favor and “save us all some grief,” adding that every year “Florida always f—s us.”

“It starts out blue and you’re like, ‘alright, everything’s gonna be alright,’ and then the state turns red and you’re on the couch biting your fingernails down and screaming at your wife, ‘I told you we should have gone door-knocking in Pensacola!’” Meyers continued. “And then you spend the rest of the night freaking out about the possibility that Donald Trump could become president.”