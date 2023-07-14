MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough doesn’t much care if President Biden’s haters make fun of him for literally falling while he’s out and about. That’s because, according to the MSNBC host, he’s still succeeding when and where it counts.

Scarborough’s sentiment came on Friday morning, as he and his colleagues were discussing Biden’s recent trip to the NATO Summit. In particular, the hosts homed in on the fact that Biden welcomed Finland to NATO in the same place, almost exactly five years later, where former president Trump appeared with Vladimir Putin, denying 2016 election interference.

“[Biden] did this. History will record this, whether idiots on the Trump right online want to admit it or not,” Scarborough said. “History is going to report this, that this is pretty remarkable.”

Scarborough also pointed out that Biden’s international relations are just the latest win, while the U.S. simultaneously sees “the economy exploding.”

“Just just like Obama rightfully got credit along with Bush at the end of the term for helping save the economy, Joe Biden is going to be credited for moving us beyond one of the great economic crises of our time, which was of course COVID, post-COVID,” he said. “It looks like we may have a pretty safe landing here for an economy.”

He added, “And if people want to focus on him falling on a sandbag or falling off of a bike, that’s fine. But while they’re talking about that, Joe Biden’s making, you know, Europe safe for democracy.”

You can watch the full conversation from “Morning Joe” in the video above.