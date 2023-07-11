Joe Scarborough wasn’t pleased with co-host Mika Brzezinski on Tuesday morning when she wanted to ask the first question of their guest for the day. The MSNBC host snarked that Brzezinski “always cuts me off” — and then proceeded to steamroll the question she was able to get out.

The moment came as the pair (who are married) welcomed Republican presidential hopeful Chris Christie to the show, who apparently stipulated that they could ask him any question they wanted, as long as it wasn’t about the Mets’ current standing. Brzezinski assured she would be asking something much more important, before meeting Scarborough’s irritation.

“Well let me start then, I won’t ask about — no, no, let me go first,” she said, as Scarborough attempted to interject. “I just need to know what to do with this.”

As she stopped Scarborough from speaking over her, he sighed heavily, rolled his eyes, and complained “she always cuts me off.” He did let her get the question out, in which she pressed Christie on why he supported Donald Trump for so long.

“You also say people can’t get the truth from him. I just need to understand, like, how do we do this?” she said. “When you’re a candidate, you’re trying to push people away from Trump, because it’s bad for the country, and yet you were in there. Did you not see what was happening? Did you not say something? And, everything! I mean, why didn’t you say something!”

But, before Christie even had a chance to answer, Scarborough cut in, saying that “there’s a bigger question,” even though “everybody wants to hear your answer to that.” He then proceeded to ask his own question.

You can watch the moment from “Morning Joe” in the video above.