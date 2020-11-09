Monday’s “Morning Joe” had messages unity for voters and leaders in both parties; The MSNBC show called on top Republicans to accept President-elect Joe Biden’s 2020 win while asking Democrats to not start “gloating.”

“The vote shows that we are a deeply divided country. Let us not for one minute forget that he did get 70 million votes,” said Rev. Al Sharpton of President Donald Trump, who has yet to accept the results of the election.

He said that not only do Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris need to start tackling the COVID-19 pandemic and the economy it decimated, but they must begin to “reach out” to Trump voters and Republican leadership, too. Sharpton also warned against progressive “gloating.”

Host Joe Scarborough agreed and said that Biden echoed the idea of bringing the country together in his speech Saturday night, but co-host Mika Brzezinski raised a question for the vice president: “I think we’re talking about two things, just to close this off here. Of course, obviously, there’s not only a massive surge to understand these 71 million people and what drives them and what they need — and I think Joe Biden made that clear repetitively and a lot of Democrats are too and, certainly, we are — but where’s Mike Pence?”

The vice president did not tweet anything about the election results over the weekend except for a retweet from Trump’s campaign seeking donations for its election fund to “protect the integrity of our election.”

She said there is no “malice” in embracing “the facts” that Biden won.

