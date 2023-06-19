Donald Trump’s former Attorney General Bill Barr minced no words when it came to his opinion of his former boss’ second indictment on Sunday and, come Monday morning, the hosts of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” were floored.

During an appearance on CBS’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday, Barr argued that “this is not a circumstance where [Trump’s] the victim or that this is government overreach,” because “he provoked this whole problem himself.” He added, among other things, that Trump is “a consummate narcissist” who “constantly engages in reckless conduct.”

“He’s a very petty individual who will always put his interests ahead of the country’s,” Barr said. “His personal gratification of his, you know, his ego. But our country can’t, you know, can’t be a therapy session for you know, a troubled man like this.”

Following the clips, the “Morning Joe” hosts were almost stunned by how blunt Trump’s former ally was.

“Oh my god, that’s worse than I thought!” Mika Brzezinski marveled, pointing out exactly how close Barr was to Trump, and thus how well he knows the twice-impeached former president.

“I guess the biggest takeaway here is that this must be so bad, he has nowhere else to go — Bill Barr — but to say exactly the truth,” Brzezinski added. “That this guy, I think the word he used, is ‘toast.'”

Granted, this is not the first time Barr has spoken out about Trump’s situation in the second indictment. Just a week prior to his appearance on “Face the Nation,” Barr indeed said that Trump is “toast” if even part of the indictment charges are true.

“It’s very, very damning,” he said at the time.

You can watch the full moment from “Morning Joe” in the video above.