As the fallout from Donald Trump’s second indictment continues, the “Morning Joe” crew is still amazed that it’s even happening. Not because the twice-impeached former president doesn’t deserve the charges, but rather, because he could’ve avoided them entirely had he just cooperated with authorities.

During Friday morning’s discussion, MSNBC political analyst Elise Jordan joined the panel, discussing Mitt Romney’s reaction to the indictment with Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough. As Romney fumed that “all [Trump] had to do was turn them in” — “them” of course referring to the hundreds of classified documents he took from the White House — Jordan readily agreed.

“Donald Trump just looks like an idiot on this one,” she said. “He had a chance, he had a do-over, he couldn’t bring himself to do it. And at the end of the day, if you’re arguing about the refs — if you’re arguing about the DOJ and the FBI — you’re losing. As with anything in life, if you’re arguing over the referees, you’re losing.”

Meanwhile, host Willie Geist lamented that Romney is often one of the only members of Trump’s party that actually speaks out against his actions, though Geist, Brzezinski and Scarborough all noted that there seems to be an uptick of Republicans willing to do so.

“Why does it always fall to Mitt Romney to be the Republican in the Senate to criticize Donald Trump?” he said. “But, you’re seeing more of it.”

You can watch the full discussion from “Morning Joe” in the video above.