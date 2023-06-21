MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough couldn’t help but laugh at Donald Trump’s confusion over his own policy.

In an interview with Fox News’s Brett Baier that aired Tuesday night, Baier tripped Trump up by deflating his recollection of Alice Johnson, a woman sentenced to jail for selling marijuana. The former president said he used his pardon powers to commute Johnson’s sentence in 2018, but Baier quickly pointed out that Johnson would face the death penalty under Trump’s proposal of imposing the death penalty on convicted drug dealers.

“That’s a perfect example of just how clueless Donald Trump is on policy. The fact that he’s bragging about this tough on crime deal that he has,” Scarborough said, in a segment you can watch above. “And he doesn’t even realize that a woman he was bragging about would’ve been dead under his new policy. Even Brett Baier can’t stop laughing at him.”

Trump, visibly stumped, opened his mouth to say “Uh” before walking back his words and claiming that he wouldn’t have killed Johnson. He cited that her situation would have depended on the severity of her crimes, emphasizing that his new policy regarding the death penalty only applies to his present campaign for president. He then switched tact to saying the fatal consequence of his policy would have repelled Johnson from dealing in the first place.

“Starting now, but she wouldn’t have done it if it was death penalty,” Trump said. “In other words, if it was death penalty, she wouldn’t have been on that phone call. She wouldn’t have been a dealer.”

“I’m kinda thinking that Brett Baier and Jonathan Swan should get together this weekend and have a drink because Brett just starts laughing at him because Trump is so lost,” Scarborough added. “He starts laughing because Trump is so clueless about the fact that he’s bragging about commuting the sentence of a woman that his new policy would’ve killed.”

“Watching him right there in that clip,” MSNBC contributor Mike Barnicle, “it is stunning that he was President of the United States.”