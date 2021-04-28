“Morning Joe” hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski lashed out at right-wing media Wednesday morning over coverage of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

The duo played a CNN clip from Tuesday where a Capitol police officer criticized attempts he’s seen to “downplay” the event, which left five people dead.

“Can you imagine?” asked Brzezinski after the clip of the officer describing rioters’ attempts to kill him concluded. “Can you imagine?”

“No,” said Scarborough. “And again, these terrorists that Donald Trump egged on … used the American flag to beat officers and beat them within an inch of their lives. And it’s just staggering to me that you actually have people in the media on the right trying to downplay this and trying to downplay…”

“Are we debating this?” demanded Brzezinski as Scarborough went on to call the coverage “sickening” and call out Republican lawmakers like Sen. Lindsey Graham and Rep. Kevin McCarthy for being less outraged than he thought they should be.

MSNBC’s Willie Geist agreed with his co-hosts and added that multiple Republican lawmakers and media figures contributed to the rhetoric and frenzy before the riot.

