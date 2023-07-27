Donald Trump could face his third indictment as soon as Thursday, according to new reports, but former senator Claire McCaskill is already thinking about a potential fourth. Appearing on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Thursday, she argued that it’s only “a matter of when.”

In talking with McCaskill during the show, host Willie Geist asked if there are any “tell-tale signs” that might indicate that Trump’s third indictment is actually coming later in the day, prompting the former senator to say that the indictment is basically inevitable at this point.

“Well, it’s not a matter of if, it’s a matter of when, I think,” McCaskill said. “For both Fanny Willis in Georgia and for Jack Smith, in terms of a federal indictment.”

Those would indeed be two separate indictments, as Jack Smith is currently investigating Trump’s role in the January 6 attacks on the Capitol. An indictment from Fanny Willis would be in regards to Trump’s attempts to interfere with election results in Georgia.

McCaskill added that what she’s actually interested in seeing is “who appears on the witness list for the government” in their cases against Trump.

“The question is, for everyone who’s working for Donald Trump right now, have you requested and received a rider on your employment contract that you get $1 million a year for legal fees?” she said.

“Because if you add up the amount of money that people who foolishly went to work for this guy are spending on trying to keep themselves out of jail, it’s a huge number.”

You can watch the full discussion from “Morning Joe” in the video above.