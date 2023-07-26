‘Morning Joe’ Says GOP Doesn’t Know What They’d Impeach Biden For: They’ll ‘Try to Throw Spaghetti at the Wall’ (Video)

The Republican-led House of Representatives continues to threaten articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden but, realistically, the folks over at “Morning Joe” think the GOP doesn’t have a clue what they’d actually be able to impeach him for.

This theory came from The Washington Post’s congressional correspondent Jacqueline Alemany on Wednesday morning, after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy appeared to soften those impeachment threats on Tuesday (but not withdraw them completely).

“I’m not exactly sure what they would be impeaching him for just yet, and I don’t think Republicans know that either,” Alemany said. “Of course, there’s been a slew of unverified allegations against Biden…”

Indeed of outright saying impeachment will happen, host Willie Geist explained that McCarthy told reporters on Tuesday that “they’re not talking specifically about getting all the way to impeachment, they want to open an impeachment inquiry so they can get the evidence that allows looking into these alleged crimes that they see.”

But Alemany pointed out that none of the previous allegations have ever actually proven to be true, or even worth pursuing to federal investigators. So, she guessed, Republicans are just scrambling to find anything at all.

“You’re going to see Republicans continuing to try to throw spaghetti at the wall here to sort of muddy the waters,” she said. “But the veracity of a lot of these allegations does not yet quite match the explosiveness of a lot of the rhetoric and the claims that we’re seeing.”

She continued, “Of course, this isn’t going to deter Republicans from [making] these sorts of claims, especially heading into August recess. I think there is a desire here to kind of get as much out there in order to appease former President Trump, especially as we are all waiting for this third indictment to land.”

You can watch the full discussion from “Morning Joe” in the video above.