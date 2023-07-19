‘Morning Joe’ Says ‘Unusual’ Timing of Trump’s Latest Target Letter Could Signal More Indictments Coming (Video)

Donald Trump may well be facing his third indictment soon, but Washington Post reporter Jaqueline Alemany thinks there could be even more on the way.

During an appearance on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Alemany noted that the “unusual” timing of Trump’s latest target letter could signal that special counsel Jack Smith is “trying to get ahead” of more coming down the pike. Alemany noted Wednesday that, based on what she and her colleagues have been told during their reporting on Trump’s third target letter, it’s become clear that Smith is “picking up the pace” in his investigation.

But at the same time, she noted, Smith and his team are still talking to other witnesses.

“They’re knee-deep in this investigation still, according to those witnesses, and some of the lawyers representing them,” she explained. “And that, for Smith to roll this out at this time, is a bit unusual and suggests maybe he’s trying to get ahead of some other potential indictments coming.”

The former president revealed his potential third indictment on Tuesday, going on yet another angry screed on his Truth Social account. Though the potential charges have not yet been made clear, Trump did specify that the latest target letter specifically named him in the investigation into January 6.

“Deranged Jack Smith, the prosecutor with Joe Biden’s DOJ, sent a letter (again, it was Sunday night!) stating that I am a TARGET of the January 6th Grand Jury investigation, and giving me a very short 4 days to report to the Grand Jury, which almost always means an Arrest and Indictment,” Trump wrote.

And, for what it’s worth, he himself also indicated that at least one more additional indictment could be coming, adding in this post that there’s a “probable fourth coming from Atlanta.”

You can watch the full discussion from “Morning Joe” in the video above.