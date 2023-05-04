“Morning Joe” hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski are having a hard time staying objective when it comes to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas‘ many financial scandals.

On the heels of the revelation that billionaire GOP donor Harlan Crow paid potentially in excess of $150,000 to send Thomas’ grandnephew, whom he was raising himself, to a private school, the MSNBC hosts made their skepticism of the justice clear.

“Once again, it’s really hard not to see how this Supreme Court justice was not exposed to having his objectivity impacted — let’s just say it kindly — by all the gifts over the course of decades by a Republican donor,” Brzezinski said. “We try and be objective ourselves, but it’s hard not to notice his wife texting Mark Meadows and being completely involved in certain things that seem to be part of the ‘Big Lie.’ And then you wonder, ‘What is going on?'”

Additional gifts to the justice include using Crow’s private plane, vacationing on Crow’s 162-foot super-yacht and spending time in resorts owned by the real estate developer.

Brzezinski was also referring to the hot water Ginni Thomas fond herself in during the Jan. 6 committee hearing. After the 2020 election, she was found to have sent texts to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, urging him to stand with Donald Trump as the former president claimed there was mass fraud in the election and called the election a “heist.”

Scarborough dubbed Clarence Thomas’ latest scandal with Crow the latest in a “horrible two years, two and a half years for Justice Thomas’ legacy.” He also called out Republicans who are trying to dismiss this story, saying, “I can’t even begin to imagine what would happen” what their response would be if a similar story came out about a Democratic justice like Sonia Sotomayor or Elena Kagan.

“Let’s be really clear about this: Everybody at this table would be shocked and outraged and be critical if this were a liberal justice, a left-wing justice who was taking this. Again, there are no rules, it appears. There is nothing that people on the Trump right can do that is going to get condemnation from most Republicans,” Scarborough said. “If any federal judge that I practiced under had taken one hundredth of these sort of gifts, I can’t imagine that they wouldn’t be up for impeachment.”

The “Morning Joe” host then said the Supreme Court’s credibility with the American people was at “an all-time low.” “This is something you just can’t sit back and leave for vacation this summer and just hope it goes away,” he said.

Watch the full “Morning Joe” segment in the video above.