Go Pro Today

Joe Scarborough on Mask Mandate for Those Sitting Behind Trump at Rally: President Cares About Himself, ‘Not You’ (Video)

MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” examined how attendees behind Trump at his recent rally wore masks while those farther from him didn’t

| September 14, 2020 @ 7:25 AM Last Updated: September 14, 2020 @ 7:28 AM

On Monday’s “Morning Joe,” host Joe Scarborough said that the mask mandate for attendees sitting behind President Trump at his Sunday rally was a selfish act that benefitted him, not his supporters.

Sunday’s rally was held in Henderson, Nevada just outside of Las Vegas.

Co-host Mika Brzezinski explained, “It was the first time supporters [were] indoors since his Tulsa rally on June 20th, an event that health experts later blamed for a surge in local coronavirus cases. Much like the president’s other recent campaign events, the crowd was packed in and few people wore masks, but this time the supporters standing directly behind the president — whose faces would end up on television — they were mandated to wear masks.”

“Oh, wait a second. Hold on a second. Hold on, hold on,” cut in Scarborough in a deadpan. “So you’re saying the people behind Donald Trump were required to wear masks, but the people who were far from Donald Trump weren’t. That’s fascinating. I wonder why that is? Could that be because Donald Trump cares about Donald Trump and not you?”

Footage from the rally showed a bleacher full of attendees with masks, though several had pulled them down.

“I’m on a stage and it’s very far away,” Trump told a reporter from The Las Vegas Review Journal. “And so I’m not at all concerned.”

Brzezinksi reminded viewers that the rally was in defiance of state directives limiting gatherings of 50 people or more. Clark County, where Henderson is located, has the highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Nevada by far — 62,000 of the state’s 73,000 cases alone. Over 190,000 people in the United States have died from the coronavirus.

The MSNBC morning show has been critical of Trump and his handling of the coronavirus for months. Last week, Scarborough fumed that new reporting from Bob Woodward that the president knowingly downplayed the threat of the virus amounted to lies to the American people and their families.

Watch the “Morning Joe” segment above via MSNBC.

Celebrities Who Have Died From the Coronavirus (Photos)

  • terrence mcnally Getty Images
  • lucia bose Getty Images
  • Floyd Cardoz Getty Images
  • Mark Blum Desperately Seeking Susan Getty Images
  • Maria Mercader CBS News CBS News
  • Joe Diffie Country Thunder coronavirus Getty Images
  • alan merrill Getty Images
  • ken shimura YouTube
  • Andrew Jack Disney
  • adam schlesinger Getty
  • Ellis Marsalis Getty Images Getty
  • Eddie Large coronavirus Getty
  • Sergio Rossi shoes Getty
  • Patricia Bosworth Getty
  • Tom Dempsey coronavirus YouTube
  • john prine Getty
  • allen garfield Getty
  • Charles Gregory hairstylist Charles Gregory/YouTube
  • Hilary Heath obit Witchfinder American International Pictures
  • Rick May Team Fortress Obit coronavirus Linkedin/Valve
  • Allen Daviau cinematographer Getty
  • henry grimes
  • joel rosogin MPTF
  • Getty
  • Matteo de cosmo Victoria Dearing
  • roy horn Getty Images
  • Pat Dye Auburn football coach Getty Images
  • Chris Trousdale NBC
  • Nick Cordero Getty Images
  • Herman Cain Getty Images
  • Trini Lopez Getty Images
  • Tom Seaver
1 of 33

While many celebrities who contracted COVID-19 have recovered, some have died from complications of the illness

The world continues to be upended by the coronavirus pandemic, with more people contracting COVID-19 as the days pass. While many have recovered, some have died from complications of the illness. These are the names of some notable figures from Hollywood and the media  that we have lost.

View In Gallery

Related Content