The “Morning Joe” hosts were outraged Friday that the daily COVID-19 death rate in America has crept close to the number of people who died on 9/11. Still, they commented, the governmental and cultural responses to hundreds of thousands of American deaths from a virus has been less than the response to the 2001 terrorist attack.

The MSNBC morning show pointed out that on Thursday, the United States set a new daily coronavirus death record for the second day in a row. In all, 2,802 people died of COVID-19 Thursday. During the 9/11 terrorist attack, 2977 people died when hijacked airplanes crashed in New York, D.C., and Pennsylvania.

“It’s just extraordinary,” said host and former GOP congressional representative Joe Scarborough. “If you look at those numbers and we were talking last hour about the fact that you look at those numbers and it’s a record high. That’s about the same number that we had of Americans dying on September the 11th. Of course, the country not only stopped in its tracks that day, but it guided us for the next decade.”

Scarborough went on to say more Americans have died from COVID-19 in 48 hours than the last two decades of fighting in Afghanistan.

Watch above, via MSNBC.