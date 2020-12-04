Go Pro Today

‘Morning Joe’ Appalled That Daily US COVID Deaths Almost Top 9/11 Casualties (Video)

Host Joe Scarborough also says that in two days, more Americans have died than have died in two decades of war in Afghanistan

| December 4, 2020 @ 6:40 AM

The “Morning Joe” hosts were outraged Friday that the daily COVID-19 death rate in America has crept close to the number of people who died on 9/11. Still, they commented, the governmental and cultural responses to hundreds of thousands of American deaths from a virus has been less than the response to the 2001 terrorist attack.

The MSNBC morning show pointed out that on Thursday, the United States set a new daily coronavirus death record for the second day in a row. In all, 2,802 people died of COVID-19 Thursday. During the 9/11 terrorist attack, 2977 people died when hijacked airplanes crashed in New York, D.C., and Pennsylvania.

“It’s just extraordinary,” said host and former GOP congressional representative Joe Scarborough. “If you look at those numbers and we were talking last hour about the fact that you look at those numbers and it’s a record high. That’s about the same number that we had of Americans dying on September the 11th. Of course, the country not only stopped in its tracks that day, but it guided us for the next decade.”

Also Read: LA Theaters to Stay Closed for 3 More Weeks as COVID-19 Cases Continue to Rise

Scarborough went on to say more Americans have died from COVID-19 in 48 hours than the last two decades of fighting in Afghanistan.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

Celebrities Who Have Died From the Coronavirus (Photos)

  • terrence mcnally Getty Images
  • lucia bose Getty Images
  • Floyd Cardoz Getty Images
  • Mark Blum Desperately Seeking Susan Getty Images
  • Maria Mercader CBS News CBS News
  • Joe Diffie Country Thunder coronavirus Getty Images
  • alan merrill Getty Images
  • ken shimura YouTube
  • Andrew Jack Disney
  • adam schlesinger Getty
  • Ellis Marsalis Getty Images Getty
  • Eddie Large coronavirus Getty
  • Sergio Rossi shoes Getty
  • Patricia Bosworth Getty
  • Tom Dempsey coronavirus YouTube
  • john prine Getty
  • allen garfield Getty
  • Charles Gregory hairstylist Charles Gregory/YouTube
  • Hilary Heath obit Witchfinder American International Pictures
  • Rick May Team Fortress Obit coronavirus Linkedin/Valve
  • Allen Daviau cinematographer Getty
  • henry grimes
  • joel rosogin MPTF
  • Getty
  • Matteo de cosmo Victoria Dearing
  • roy horn Getty Images
  • Pat Dye Auburn football coach Getty Images
  • Chris Trousdale NBC
  • Nick Cordero Getty Images
  • Herman Cain Getty Images
  • Trini Lopez Getty Images
  • Tom Seaver
1 of 33

While many celebrities who contracted COVID-19 have recovered, some have died from complications of the illness

The world continues to be upended by the coronavirus pandemic, with more people contracting COVID-19 as the days pass. While many have recovered, some have died from complications of the illness. These are the names of some notable figures from Hollywood and the media  that we have lost.

View In Gallery

Related Content