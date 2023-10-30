‘Morning Joe’ Calls Foul on Trump Playing the ‘Victim’ at Civil Trial: ‘He Doesn’t Have to Be There’ (Video)

MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” said former President Donald Trump is playing the “victim” by claiming he must be present at his civil fraud trial, arguing that it is almost entirely about “his money being taken away from him.”

Co-host Mika Brzezinski highlighted that Trump has the option to be out on the campaign trail, but has chosen to be present at his trial in New York instead.

“He doesn’t have to be there,” said Brzezinski.

The co-host noted that she believes “that it has to do with his money and his money being taken away from him and he just can’t stand not being there.”

“He does have to be there a week from today. And his adult children are going to be there between now and then,” co-host Jonathan Lemire said.

“But to this point, you’re right,” continued Lemire. “His campaign has been pretty clear about this. They view this as two things at once.”

Lemire said “This is hitting Trump close to home. It’s about his money. He wants to be there to defend the honor of his business. He knows that he is not going to be nearly as wealthy a man at the end of this.”

However, Trump’s campaign has been using the trial as an opportunity to prove that he is “fighting against persecution,” Lemire said.

“Donald Trump pretends/lies about everything. So this is the latest part of that, he’s suggesting he’s a victim,” said the “Morning Joe” co-host.

“I just think he’s obsessed with his money,” said Brzezinski. “It’s press, it’s headlines, but this is attacking his money.”

“Morning Joe” then brought conservative lawyer and MSNBC analyst George Conway on the show, who agreed with Brzezinski.

“This puts him out of business. And that’s his essence,” said Conway.

Conway continued saying “I think that he’s just terrified that he’s not going to have to Trump Tower and he’s not going to have all these things that he has bragged about for decades.”

“That to him is that’s striking at the core of Donald Trump,” he concluded.