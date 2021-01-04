After playing audio of outgoing president Donald Trump begging the Georgia secretary of state to “find” votes for him, “Morning Joe” had one question Monday: “How delusional is he?”

“Is he that delusional or is he just desperate? I think it’s a little bit of both. He is absolutely desperate to avoid leaving office on January 20 and he’s delusional in the sense that he thinks this is the way to do it,” expanded conservative lawyer George Conway.

Conway appeared on the MSNBC morning show to discuss the audio, which was recorded Saturday and released by the Washington Post Sunday.

The Post’s audio recording of Trump revealed he urged Brad Raffensperger to “find” enough votes to help him overturn the election, which he lost to President-elect Joe Biden. Trump has yet to concede and, in fact, has maintained his baseless claim that widespread fraud led to Biden’s win. Dozens of lawsuits brought by Trump’s legal team have been smacked down in various courts.

In Saturday’s hour-long phone call between Trump and Raffensperger (which you can hear in full here), Trump can be heard berating Georgia secretary of state as well as pleading, flattering him and even issuing a vague threat of criminal consequences in order to find enough votes to overtake Biden in the closely-contested state.

“There’s nothing wrong with saying, you know, um, that you’ve recalculated,” Trump said on the tape obtained by the Post Sunday. “All I want to do is this: I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state.”

On Monday, Conway — who has been an outspoken critic of Trump in spite of his wife’s leading positions within the 2016 campaign and much of the administration — said the call is proof of Trump’s desperation and delusion, but broadened the conversation.

“The reason he’s desperate, frankly, is because something more than him having to leave the grounds of the White House happens on January 20, something more important. He loses his immunity from criminal liability on January 20,” pointed out Conway, going as far as to say Trump is “obsessed” with his legal fate.

“He’s so desperate to avoid the potential for investigation and prosecution that he’s risking more criminal liability,” exclaimed Conway about the call, which led to calls for a second impeachment Saturday.

