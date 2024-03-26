“Morning Joe” slammed former President Donald Trump for being “objectively incoherent” in recent clips from rallies and speaking engagements, advising the embattled politician to stop framing President Joe Biden as a “doddering old man” because it’s a comparison that he’d lose.

“We can play tapes almost every day, including yesterday, when he was speaking at 40 Wall St. about the decision to have his bond changed, and it truly is objectively incoherent,” Willie Geist said of Trump. “If you watch the full clips, even if you watch one of his rallies, I’m not sure this is a fight he wants to have talking about Joe Biden being a doddering old man.”

The discussion began when Joe Scarborough pulled up a statement from Biden campaign spokesperson James Singer hitting back at Trump as “feeble, confused and tired.”

“Donald Trump is weak and desperate, both as a man and a candidate for president. He spent the weekend golfing, the morning comparing himself to Jesus and the afternoon lying about having money he definitely doesn’t have,” the statement read. “His campaign can’t raise money, he is uninterested in campaigning outside his country club, and every time he opens his mouth, he pushes moderate, suburban voters away with his dangerous agenda. America deserves better than a feeble, confused and tired Donald Trump.”

Scarborough said that that last part makes him especially “irritated” because while Biden gets flack for being “old and feeble and a poor man who can’t remember,” the president is the one out there campaigning circles around Trump.

“It’s Donald Trump who has been holed up in his country club and holed up in other places, only holding one event, and that’s an event that he held for a Senate candidate because they don’t have the money to put on a lot of these events,” Scarborough said, exasperated.

That’s when Geist chimed in, saying that while Trump lambasted Biden as the “basement candidate” in 2020, he’s become the “beach club candidate” running a 2024 presidential campaign from Mar-a-Lago.

“And clearly, as you just read in that tweet,” Geist said, nodding to the Biden campaign’s eviscerating statement, “the Biden campaign is happy to have this fight, too. So there has been, it appears at least in recent weeks, a shift in posture from the Biden campaign being much more aggressive, especially on this issue of age and mental fitness for the job.”

Watch the full “Morning Joe” segment in the video above.