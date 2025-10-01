“Morning Joe” eviscerated Speaker Mike Johnson and the Republicans for blaming the government shutdown on the Democrats, pointing out that the party has a history of spewing “unambiguous lies.”

“Republicans at the end of the day will just be hurting themselves,” “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough explained, mentioning that the program previously reported on several GOP-led “lies,” including the Vice President J.D. Vance’s claim that most politically charged violence in the country is mostly the left-wing’s fault.

But then he moved on to the most recent “lie,” which is that Democrats are to blame for the government shutdown.

“They’re lying to their own supporters, they’re lying to their own constituents, they’re lying to their own followers, saying Democrats want to shut down the government because they want to give great healthcare benefits to illegal immigrants,” Scarborough stated, which is not true, as undocumented migrants are ineligible for federal healthcare programs like Medicaid, Medicare and the Affordable Care Act (ACA).

“While you’re lying, why don’t you lie about those who are on the outskirts of society, those who are suffering right now the most. Why don’t you lie about the weakest among us, Mikey?” Scarborough continued. “He’s spreading the lie, the president’s spreading the lie, all the Republicans are lying through their teeth.”

Point, blank, period, Scarborough said the attempt to give undocumented healthcare benefits isn’t even legal.

“Any podcaster today that spreads this lie, anybody on other news networks that spreads this lie, knows exactly what they’re doing,” Scarborough said. “There is no Democratic plan to give healthcare, Cadillac benefits to illegal immigrants, it’s not even legal.”