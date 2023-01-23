Senator Elizabeth Warren joined “Morning Joe” co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski Monday to dicuss the latest in President Joe Biden’s classified documents case and how she expects the DOJ to move forward.

The FBI’s search of Biden’s home uncovered more classified material—some of which were from his time in the Senate and some of which were from his time as vice president under Barack Obama—, only worsening the political fallout. Biden’s lawyers argued that Friday’s search undermined his efforts, as the president is cooperating with a special counsel’s investigation, unlike former president Donald Trump, who is wrapped in his own classified documents scandal.

“The way I look at this is to think about what the Justice Department is doing, it’s a reminder that the laws apply to everyone and that’s true whether you’re a sitting president, you’re a former president or you’re just anybody else,” Warren said. “The Justice Department has set a special prosecutor for a former president, special prosecutor for a sitting president. The Justice Department will go forward without fear and favor and that’s exactly how it should be in a functioning democracy.”

Scarborough agreed with Warren, proclaiming that those who say that Joe Biden’s documents problem makes it less likely for the DOJ to charge Donald Trump have it “backwards,” to which Warren agreed.

“It actually makes it more likely that when Donald Trump is charged—if Donald Trump is charged—people, [who are fair-minded] can look and say, ‘Well, they’re investigating both presidents, and this is what the DOJ has found,'” Scarborough continued.

Warren concluded: “A process that uncovers the facts, applies the law, and then just says, ‘That’s how it is in a democracy.’ We go forward based on that, that’s all. Not politics.”

Watch a clip from Warren’s interview on “Morning Joe” in the video above