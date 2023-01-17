As news broke over the long weekend that another batch of classified documents – this time five pages – were found in President Biden’s private residence in Delaware, the Republican Party has issued an aggressive response, calling for raids and Department of Justice investigations like they witnessed with former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago scandal.

While the two situations are quite different in substance, “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough is adamant that Democrats should meet their Republican colleagues there and insist on uncovering the full truth of the matter.

“I think both parties should be aggressively trying to figure that out along with the DOJ,” he said on Tuesday morning’s episode.

Comparing the current circumstances of Biden and Trump’s handling of classified documents – “Joe Biden has right now from everything we know some political problems, Donald Trump [from] what we know, what we’ve seen, has some legal problems” – Scarborough said that “there’s nothing stupid” about wanting to get to the bottom of what Biden had in his garage and why he had it.

“Let’s just talk about the documents themselves and let’s talk about something that the Republicans, we mock the Republicans for a lot of their stupid investigations, let’s talk about this though: There’s nothing stupid about saying, ‘We need to know what documents were in an unsecured garage in Wilmington,'” Scarborough said, adding that the documents were found “at a place where you didn’t have visitor logs where people were coming and going because it was a private residence.”

“That may all be true,” he continued,” and at the same time, if I’m on the intel committee, I’m a Democrat or a Republican, I want to get to the bottom of this. I want to know what documents, even if it wasn’t the intention of the then-vice president to have those documents there, I want to know what documents were at an unsecured location in Wilmington in a garage.”

Scarborough concluded: “And so I think both parties should be aggressively trying to figure that out along with the DOJ.”

Watch the full “Morning Joe” segment on Biden’s ongoing scandal in the video above.