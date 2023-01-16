The Republican Party spent much too much time this weekend debating, of all things, the use of gas stoves in the home – and the hosts of “Morning Joe” think it was a complete waste of time.

“It makes Trump Republicans look even dumber,” Joe Scarborough said in a Monday morning segment on the matter.

The hubbub began when, per NBC, the Consumer Product Safety Commission, “pointing to research on public safety, indoor pollution, and childhood asthma, raised the prospect of new safeguards related to gas stoves.” It’s important to point out, however, that no one would be forced to replace their existing stoves.

But that didn’t stop GOP officials all the way to Kevin McCarthy from rallying around the issue as if it had an actual political impact.

“While President Biden wants to control the kind of stove Americans can cook on, House Republicans are certainly cooking with gas,” the House Speaker tweeted on Friday.

Scarborough responded directly to McCarthy’s tweet, himself writing that same day, “It’s as if Democratic operatives have infiltrated the Republican Party over the past 6 years and keep driving them over the cliff.”

The conversation continued Monday with he and co-host Mika Brzezinski mocking the party for getting “half a kernel” of an issue and latching onto it as if the future depended on it.

“The sheer stupidity of it,” Scarborough said Monday. “And if it were just bloggers, that’d be one thing, but when you have Kevin McCarthy going out and other people talking about gas stoves, I mean, I just believe that whoever’s polling this issue and telling Republicans to obsess over it, they just need to stop. It makes Trump Republicans look even dumber.”

He continued: “They keep getting dumber and dumber and dumber. Politically, if you look at the things that they’re holding press conferences about, it’s mind-blowing. It’s just mind-blowing. It is all gesture and they have a chance to push issues and talk issues, they just don’t want to. So now they’re talking about gas stoves.”

