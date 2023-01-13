“Morning Joe” host Mika Brzezinski slammed the right’s reaction to Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents, saying Republicans “aren’t smart enough” to see the differences between his case and Trump’s.

In November, documents were found at Biden’s former office in Washington, D.C., with additional materials recently discovered at his home in Wilmington, Delaware.

Brzezinski criticized Republicans’ swift calls to action against the current president, in contrast to their attitudes towards last year’s investigation of Trump.

“So many Republicans who were critical of the Justice Department investigating Donald Trump, took great offense to it or said it wasn’t fair,” she began Friday’s segment. “They’re taking a very different tone when it came to investigating Joe Biden.”

She then played a clip from Aug. 2022 in which Sen. Lindsey Graham commented that “There’s a double standard when it comes to Trump.” In a more recent interview, he advocated for a special counsel to investigate Biden, stating that “We need to fully understand what happened in both cases – Presidents Trump and Biden – to make sure our system works in a way to protect our national security interests.”

“Where did that come from?!” Brzezinski asked.

The “Morning Joe” host said she wasn’t worried that this equivocation of the two cases “downplays the significance of the Trump document scandal.”

“Classified documents in private hands is something Republicans downplayed constantly until the shoe was placed on the other foot,” she continued. “Unfortunately, the Trump shoe that dropped was much bigger and entirely different in the key issue of willful intent to obstruct. That’s what it’s going to come down to. Many Republicans just aren’t smart enough to figure that out.”

In fact, she argued, the Biden case makes it “more likely” that the DOJ will move on Trump.

When it came to Biden, she noted, his administration immediately handed over the classified materials and contact the National Archives – whereas “Trump held off even in the face of a subpoena.”

Watch the full clip above.