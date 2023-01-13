Colbert Gives Props to Biden Team for Finding Docs in ‘Old Man’s Garage': ‘Let’s Start on Those Baby Jars Full of Screws!’ (Video)

Stephen Colbert was dubious that President Biden’s team was able to find anything but some relics in his home garage – much less documents marked classified that have landed the president in hot water.

After it was reported Monday that Biden’s team found around 10 classified documents in a locked cabinet as they cleared out his office, the latest reported trove found near a vintage Corvette in Biden’s garage was even more surprising.

“Kudos to Biden’s team for being able to find anything in an old man’s garage,” Colbert riffed in his the “Late Show” monologue Thursday night before listing some likely items that were also near the Corvette. “Takeout menus from 1985 to 1987 … Let’s start on those baby jars full of screws!”

Colbert reminded viewers Biden’s not the only POTUS with classified documents laying around, as Trump kept hundreds of pages of classified paperwork at his Mar-A-Lago compound with virtually no security or lock on the area where they were stored.

In addition to the garage-centric jokes, Colbert began his monologue by referring to Biden as Joe “Six-Gaffe” and joked that his “gaffes are piling up” – just like, apparently, the documents found in places they aren’t supposed to be.

You can watch Colbert’s “Say It Ain’t So, Joe!” segment in the video above.