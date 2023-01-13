After a second batch of classified documents was found in President Biden’s possession this week, resulting in the appointment of a special counsel to investigate the matter, Jimmy Fallon has a sneaking suspicion that Biden went to none other than Trump’s former lawyer for counsel.

On Monday, it was revealed that Biden’s team discovered 10 classified documents in a locked closet, while cleaning out his private office last fall. According to a statement from Biden’s attorneys, the documents were turned over to the National Archives the morning after they were found, and it remains unclear what the documents were about. Later in the week, it was announced that a second set of documents were found at Biden’s home, in his locked garage, which were also immediately turned over.

Naturally, Trump and his supporters have called for Biden to be raided, similar to how the twice-impeached former president himself was. Though, of course, that raid only happened because federal authorities spent months attempting to get Trump to voluntarily return the documents he knowingly had, which he refused.

Trump and his supporters have also called for Attorney General Merrick Garland to appoint a special counsel to investigate, as was done for the former president.

On Thursday, Garland acquiesced to that request, and appointed a special counsel. Jimmy Fallon thinks the move might’ve gotten under Biden’s skin.

“I’m not saying Biden’s getting worried, but he just texted Rudy Giuliani,” the “Tonight Show” host joked. “So you go, wow! That’s not good. That’s not good.”

The host also took a guess at how Biden and his team are spinning the situation in terms of PR. “He said ‘Good news — I’m creating jobs!'” Fallon said.

Elsewhere in his monologue, Fallon was bewildered by how easily and often presidents appear to be losing track of classified documents lately, comparing them to the general public losing Apple AirPods.

You can watch Fallon’s full monologue in the video above.