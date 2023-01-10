New reports released this week indicate that President Joe Biden plans to announce his bid for re-election next month, and according to Jimmy Fallon, that’s a “smart” plan. You should always wait to solidify a relationship until after Valentine’s Day.

During his monologue on Monday night, Fallon made sure to start by poking fun at Republican Kevin McCarthy, who finally secured the votes he needed to become Speaker of the House over the weekend (after 15 attempts). The late night host joked that McCarthy was probably pretty relieved that it didn’t require a 16th ballot because “that would’ve been humiliating.”

But, moving onto other political news, Fallon touched on a report from The Hill, which said that “the president is planning to make his intentions to run for a second White House term public in the coming weeks, likely in February, around the State of the Union.”

Fallon praised the president’s idea on timing for his announcement, saying it made sense. “That’s smart,” he joked. “See how Valentine’s Day goes, then make it official.”

According to The Hill, “a more formal announcement is expected to come in April” regarding Biden’s re-election plans.

Of course, Fallon has previously speculated what the 2024 presidential match-up will look like, guessing that it’s possible it will be Biden facing Florida governor Ron DeSantis or twice-impeached former president Donald Trump.

“Biden, DeSantis and Trump — it’s like your grandfather, your crazy uncle and the family member nobody talks about anymore,” Fallon joked in December.

You can watch Fallon’s full monologue in the video above.