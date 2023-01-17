Colbert Defends Biden Team for Dragging Out Doc Searches: ‘How Fast Do You Expect an 80-Year-Old Man to Move?’ (Video)

There were more developments in President Joe Biden’s classified documents scandal over the MLK holiday weekend, but Stephen Colbert joked Monday night that we shouldn’t be all that surprised that news is coming out in “dribs and drabs.”

“Now, why has stuff been coming out in dribs and drabs?” the “Late Show” host posed. “Well, after the first documents were found, the Biden team volunteered to do additional searches, but moved more slowly than law enforcement expected. How fast do you expect an 80-year-old man to move?”

On Saturday it was reported that five additional pages of classified material were found by Biden’s aides at his private home in Delaware. And that these five pages were actually part of the original set of documents found and announced earlier last week, they just weren’t found till days later because the Biden team needed to get a White House lawyer who had the clearance to continue searching the full home.

“Oh my god! This just won’t end! Joe’s making me do something I swear I would never do: care about what happens in Delaware!” Colbert joked Monday, later tacking on some advice for Biden’s legal team.

“OK Biden team: How about before you make any announcements, you wait until the whole search is finished?” he said.

That brought Colbert to his point about the speed and efficiency with which Biden and his team are moving. Despite cooperating with law enforcement on the matter, they’re still reportedly moving slower than expected. Colbert was sympathetic, though, joking about Biden’s age and reenacting what it’s probably like having a search party in his Delaware home – there must be so many knickknacks to discuss and picture frames to straighten on the way to the garage.

The “Late Show” host also addressed ongoing complaints within the Republican Party that Biden is being given grace that former president Donald Trump wasn’t in his unrelated classified documents scandal. Why isn’t Biden being raided by the FBI and investigated in the same way Trump was?

“Yes, there is such a discrepancy,” Colbert began. “Joe Biden’s own lawyers are the ones who found his documents and then immediately turned them into the national archives. The other guy hid the documents, then his lawyers lied, obstructed – or in Rudy’s [Giuliani] case, fell asleep outside the M&M store in a kiddy pool full of Carlo Rossi.”

Watch the full Monday night monologue in the video above.