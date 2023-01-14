Fallon Jokes the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Is Turned Into ‘Thousands of Mishandled Classified Documents’ (Video)

If you’re in New York City this weekend, this is the last time you’ll be able to see the Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center before it becomes important paperwork mishandled by some of the most powerful people in the world, according to “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon.

During his monologue Friday night, Fallon told his audience Saturday will be the last chance they’ll see the 82-foot Norway spruce that stands outside his studio’s headquarters.

“People always ask what happens to the tree,” Fallon said. “Well, it’s actually shipped to a paper mill, where it becomes thousands of mishandled classified documents.”

Fallon then shifted gears to the ongoing controversy that surrounds President Biden and the classified documents that were found in his garage, among other places.

“We’re still talking about the classified documents that were found in President Biden’s garage,” Fallon said, joking, “Even worse, it came out that his neighbor came over to borrow one and still hasn’t returned it.”

Earlier this week, it was reported that Biden’s team discovered 10 classified documents in a locked closet while cleaning out his office last fall. Since then, there were multiple instances where documents were found. Now, the president is facing a Department of Justice investigation.

Fallon told the audience that Democrats are concerned this scandal will weaken Biden as a candidate in 2024, but joked that there were concerns long before this one.

“As opposed to their previous concerned that the ravishes of time will weaken him by 2024,” Fallon joked. “Imagine losing the most powerful job on Earth because you kept putting off cleaning out the garage.”

Watch Fallon’s full monologue in the video above.