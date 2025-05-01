‘Morning Joe’ Eviscerates Elon Musk’s ‘Dizzying’ Political Fall After He Lost $125B in Personal Fortune, Jeopardized Tesla Role | Video

“The Morning Joe” team went to town on Elon Musk as they charted the tech billionaire’s “dizzying” political fall as well as his personal financial loss that has left a $125 billion hole in his pocket.

“An extraordinary moment happened there, and that was when the president was in effect saying goodbye to Elon Musk. It has been remarkable, it has been a dizzying rise and fall for Elon Musk’s star in Washington D.C. over the past, what, three months?” host Joe Scarborough said as he kicked off the Musk roast on Thursday’s episode. “I mean, think about it, three months ago, he was considered the most powerful person. And he was written this way, the most powerful person — non-elected official in the history of the U.S. government, richest man in the world, Tesla, top prices in the world.”

Scarborough’s remarks come after reports that Musk is set to make his departure from his post as the lead of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). While in the role, he has made slew of cuts in funding across government sectors that reports say will ultimately impact U.S. taxpayers. But his time at DOGE has reportedly also chipped at away at his bank account. Per CNN, revenue for Tesla has dropped by a whopping 71%.

“He’s leaving town and he’s lost, reports are, at least $125 billion of his fortune personally — still extraordinarily rich,” Scarborough went on. “The New York Times has also reported this past week, based on studies, that DOGE’s mistakes, errors and actions will end up costing taxpayers about $120 billion or so dollars. You compare that to so-called savings, it’s a wash.”

Scarborough continued, saying that in the midst of Musk going full Thanos on the U.S. economy with his controversial decisions at DOGE, he ultimately became his own worst enemy.

“You look at how he became such a political liability. This guy, most powerful person in the world, supposedly, became such a huge liability … 71% declines in Tesla’s earnings over the quarter,” Musk said. “And we just saw the headline, The Wall Street Journal, saying Tesla’s denying it, but The Wall Street Journal is not going to be running this as their lead story this morning if it’s not true that the Tesla board has begun a search for a CEO to replace Elon Musk. All this, really, in three months. It’s almost as if Washington always wins.”

After Scarborough read Musk for absolute filth, Willie Geist came in to sweep up what was left of the tech billionaire’s career in the White House. The journalist shared that the political legacy Musk will leave behind will be his viral chainsaw photo, which Geist believes Democrats may use to their own advantage once midterm elections come around.

“The lasting image of Elon Musk’s time in Washington, if it is in fact coming to an end, and even the White House has said that Elon Musk is, quote, ‘working remotely from now on.’ That he has left the White House effectively,” Geist said. “The lasting image will be the one we just showed, which is Elon Musk, the world’s richest man in a pair of sunglasses, holding a chainsaw, bragging about going in and making dramatic cuts to the U.S. government.”

He concluded: “Not just waste, fraud and abuse but USAID, rural hospitals, healthcare for people, all the things that may come back to haunt if Democrats already have begun to use imagery. And I think we’ll continue to see it in midterm elections of the co-president, as some people have called him. Came in for three months, wreaked havoc on the government, tanked his own company, Tesla. We have that, as you mentioned, Wall Street Journal report that the Tesla board was casting about, suggesting there needs to be a new CEO because he is distracted and that he needs to come back home and run the company. So obviously doing damage to the country, but also to the very company that made him rich and famous.”

You can watch the “Morning Joe” clip in the video above.