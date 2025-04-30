‘Morning Joe’: Trump’s Anger Over Amazon Tariff Disclaimer ‘Gives Up the Game’

MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” crew on Wednesday was not thrilled with President Trump’s public battle with Amazon a day earlier, with one commentator saying it “gives up the game” that the administration fears consumer blowback from its tariffs despite putting on a confident face.

If you missed it, Amazon on Tuesday was reportedly going to show how much the new tariffs imposed by President Trump were going to raise prices. The White House ripped Amazon soon after, and then Amazon denied it was seriously considering the move; President Trump then said he called Amazon earlier, after hearing about the report, to talk to founder Jeff Bezos, who the president said is a “good guy” who stepped in to “solve the problem very quickly.”

On Wednesday, “Morning Joe” co-host Jonathan Lemire criticized President Trump for the whole ordeal.

“Just the fact that the White House got so upset about this is gives up the game here,” Lemire said. “They know that these tariffs are going to hurt American consumers and be really unpopular, and they don’t want that in your face.”

New York Times opinion columnist David French then gave his two cents, saying the president’s anger over the report — and his call to Bezos — was akin to a move Russian president Vladimir Putin would make.

“Trump views himself in this Putin-esque authoritarian role. And what does Putin have? Putin has a bunch of oligarchs who kind of orbit around him, who are subservient to him,” French said. “And this is what he wants, the relationship he wants to create with wealthy American individuals and powerful American institutions. He wants to create this dynamic where his authoritarian center and all of these oligarchs and all of these wealthy institutions orbit around him.”

French added that it is “alarming” to see so many businesses and rich people play a “subservient role” to the president.

Amazon’s share price is down about 4% in early trading on Wednesday, and the company’s stock has decreased 8% since President Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariff plan was announced on Apr. 2. The company will report its first quarter earnings on Thursday afternoon.

President Trump, in a post on Truth Social on Wednesday morning, said “this is Biden’s Stock Market, not Trump’s… Tariffs will soon start kicking in, and companies are starting to move into the USA in record numbers.”

“Our Country will boom, but we have to get rid of the Biden ‘Overhang,’ he added. “This will take a while, has NOTHING TO DO WITH TARIFFS, only that he left us with bad numbers, but when the boom begins, it will be like no other. BE PATIENT!!!”